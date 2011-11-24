LONDON Nov 24 Nestle is creating 300 jobs with a 110 million pound expansion of a coffee production plant in Derbyshire, the food group said on Thursday.

The expansion will treble the capacity of the its Tutbury factory in central England which makes coffee sold under the NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto brand. The workforce will grow to 800 from its current 500 over the next two years.

Prime Minister David Cameron, battling rising unemployment, welcomed the announcement.

"Manufacturing is crucial to the new economy we are building - an economy where we're making and selling the products the world wants to buy," he said in a statement.

"This investment shows the confidence that there is in the UK, it is clear that we have got a great manufacturing future." (Reporting by Keith Weir)