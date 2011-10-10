LONDON Oct 10 Operators of the 1,000-megawatt (MW) BritNed power cable linking the British and Dutch power markets will hold the interconnector's first annual capacity auction on Tuesday to sell up to 150 MW, they announced on Monday.

Traders will be able to bid for making use of the capacity to send power in both directions from Tuesday at 1100 GMT until Wednesday at 1100 GMT, grid operators National Grid and Tennet said in a statement.

"BritNed's forthcoming annual auction creates a unique opportunity in the market place for BritNed's customers to secure annual capacity of up to 150 MW in both directions," the said.

Traders can already book daily capacity on the power cable, which started operating in April this year, through British-Dutch power exchange APX-ENDEX using so-called implicit auctions which directly include capacity allocation. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)