LONDON Oct 10 Operators of the 1,000-megawatt
(MW) BritNed power cable linking the British and Dutch power
markets will hold the interconnector's first annual capacity
auction on Tuesday to sell up to 150 MW, they announced on
Monday.
Traders will be able to bid for making use of the capacity
to send power in both directions from Tuesday at 1100 GMT until
Wednesday at 1100 GMT, grid operators National Grid and
Tennet said in a statement.
"BritNed's forthcoming annual auction creates a unique
opportunity in the market place for BritNed's customers to
secure annual capacity of up to 150 MW in both directions," the
said.
Traders can already book daily capacity on the power cable,
which started operating in April this year, through
British-Dutch power exchange APX-ENDEX using so-called implicit
auctions which directly include capacity allocation.
