LONDON Nov 21 The gas pipeline linking the Dutch and British markets will shut down for planned maintenance work from 17-31 August 2014, the operator said on Thursday.

"The 15-day period within which the planned maintenance will take place in 2014, is the period from 17 August 2014 to 31 August 2014," the BBL Company said in a statement.

The BBL pipeline transports gas between Balgzand in the Netherlands and Bacton in the UK and is owned by Dutch Gasunie, Germany's E.ON and Belgium's Fluxys.