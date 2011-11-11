LONDON Nov 11 The 1,000-megawatt (MW) subsea power cable linking the British and Dutch markets will undergo planned maintenance work for 10 days starting May 8, 2012, the operator said on Friday.

"To enable essential maintenance work to be carried out, BritNed will implement a planned outage of 10 days inclusive," said BritNed, jointly owned by British network operator National Grid and its Dutch counterpart Tennet.

The 260-kilometre long cable started operating in April this year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)