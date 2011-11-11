(Adds BritNed comment that cable will fully shut, adds background)

LONDON Nov 11 The 1,000-megawatt (MW) subsea power cable linking the British and Dutch markets will shut down for 10 days starting May 8, 2012 for planned maintenance work, the operator said on Friday.

"To enable essential maintenance work to be carried out, BritNed will implement a planned outage of 10 days inclusive," said BritNed, jointly owned by British network operator National Grid and its Dutch counterpart Tennet.

A spokeswoman said transport capacity in both directions will be at zero during this period.

The 260-kilometre long cable started operating in April this year and cost 600 million euros to build.

Last month, the cable's first annual capacity auction failed to conclude contracts with traders to send power from Britain to the Netherlands as participants said the minimum price for securing up to 150 MW was too high. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)