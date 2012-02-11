LONDON Feb 11 British police on Saturday
arrested five people at The Sun tabloid newspaper, parent
company News Corporation said.
"Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers from Operation
Elveden today arrested five employees of The Sun newspaper.
Searches have taken place at the homes and offices of those
arrested," News Corporation said in a statement.
Police said earlier on Saturday they had arrested eight
people as part of investigations into illegal news gathering
practices, including payments to police.
Operation Elveden is investigating allegations that
journalists paid police officers bribes in return for story
tip-offs.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)