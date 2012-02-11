LONDON Feb 11 The editor of Britain's The Sun newspaper on Saturday said he was shocked by the arrest of five staff at the News Corporation-owned tabloid as part of an investigation into journalists bribing police officers for information.

"I'm as shocked as anyone by today's arrests but am determined to lead The Sun through these difficult times. I have a brilliant staff and we have a duty to serve our readers and will continue to do that. Our focus is on putting out Monday's newspaper," Sun editor Dominic Mohan said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)