LONDON Jan 13 New Zealand will seek to agree a trade deal with Britain as soon as possible after Britain leaves the European Union, New Zealand's prime minister said on Friday after talks in London.

New Zealand's prime minister Bill English and British prime minister Theresa May pledged to retain close ties after Britain's departure from the EU, and May said trade minister Liam Fox would visit New Zealand in the coming months

"We are ready to negotiate a high-quality free trade agreement with the UK when it is in a position to do so," English said at a news conference.

"We already have a strong and diversified trading relationship with the UK. Our free trade agreement will build on that," he added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)