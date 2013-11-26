LONDON Nov 26 Two kitchen assistants who used
to work for British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson have alleged
that she was a regular user of cocaine and other drugs,
according to reports of a court hearing published by several
national British media on Tuesday.
The two women are being prosecuted for fraud and the
allegation against Lawson forms part of their defence. The media
reports said the allegation had been described in court by a
prosecution lawyer as untrue and "totally scurrilous".
Contacted by Reuters, Lawson's publicist Mark Hutchinson
said: "As proceedings are live we can't comment at the moment."
Under British law, it is legally risky to comment publicly about
what is said during criminal court proceedings.
Lawson, often nicknamed the "Domestic Goddess" after the
title of one of her bestselling recipe books, is a TV chef and
cookery author who is popular in Britain and the United States.
Lawson attracts a lot of media attention in Britain and her
recent divorce from millionaire art collector Charles Saatchi
made front-page news.
Lawson's two former assistants, Italian sisters Elisabetta
and Francesca Grillo, are accused of defrauding Saatchi out of
more than 300,000 pounds ($484,600) during the period when they
worked for Lawson and Saatchi was still living with her.
The Grillo sisters have pleaded not guilty and part of their
defence is that Lawson authorised them to make use of Saatchi's
credit card in return for their silence about her drug-taking,
according to the British media reports.
"In a nutshell we submit that she had a guilty secret from
her husband, her then husband," Anthony Metzer, a lawyer for
Elisabetta Grillo, told Isleworth Crown Court, according to the
Daily Telegraph website.
"She did not want him to know of her use of cocaine and that
is highly relevant to the defence case," Metzer said, according
to the same article.
The allegation is that Lawson used cocaine, cannabis and
prescription pills "daily" for over a decade.
"This is a totally scurrilous account which has been raised
by the defence," prosecuting lawyer Jane Carpenter was quoted as
saying in the Daily Telegraph article.
Carpenter was quoted as telling the court that despite being
arrested more than a year ago and charged in March, the sisters
had first made the drugs allegation earlier this month.
($1 = 0.6190 British pounds)
(Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Additional reporting by Alexander
Winning; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)