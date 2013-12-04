LONDON Dec 4 Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson told
a British court on Wednesday that she had taken cocaine several
times but had "never been a drug addict or abuser".
Lawson was testifying at the trial of two of her personal
assistants who are facing fraud charges relating to the alleged
misuse of 685,000 pounds ($1.12 million) on a credit card
belonging to her ex-husband, millionaire art dealer Charles
Saatchi.
Last week the assistants' defence counsel said there was a
tacit understanding that they could spend what they liked as
long as they did not tell anyone about Lawson's drug use.
The court has also heard that Saatchi wrote her an email in
October in which he accused her of being "off her head" on
drugs.
Lawson, 53, said on Wednesday she had taken cocaine several
times with her first husband, journalist John Diamond, when he
used the drug for relief as he was dying of throat cancer in
2001.
But the chef, who is well known in Britain and the United
States, told the jury at Isleworth Crown Court in west London:
"The idea that I'm a drug addict or a habitual user of cocaine
is ridiculous. I don't have a drug problem, I have a life
problem."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Pravin Char)