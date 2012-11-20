* Report says British aid fails to deliver better schools
* Britain says projects are improving
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Nov 20 Britain has failed to make major
improvements to schools in Nigeria despite spending millions of
pounds on the West African state's education system, a British
aid watchdog said on Tuesday.
Britain has spent 102 million pounds ($162 million) in the
past seven years on a project to increase the number of girls in
school and another that gave advice on how to improve the
quality of education - but to little effect, the group said.
"Our review indicates no major improvement in pupil
learning...with no likelihood of Nigeria meeting its Millennium
Development Goal for primary education," said the report by the
Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI).
Western development projects in Africa have been criticised
for years as wasteful, ineffective, encouraging dependency and
undermined by corruption, though donors say they bring tangible
results.
The London-based ICAI, which scrutinises British overseas
aid and reports to parliament, gave Britain's education
programmes in Nigeria its second lowest rating.
It said the schools British money was currently going to
were hampered by a lack of good teachers, poor infrastructure
and unpredictable state funding.
A spokesman for Britain's Department for International
Development said the report team had only visited one percent of
Nigeria's schools, most of which were in only one state.
"They did not take into account the most recent evidence of
the projects' progress," he said. London plans to spend 126
million pounds in educational aid to Nigeria in the next seven
years.
In its last major review of its education projects the
department did, however, acknowledge its main education project
was not proving cost-effective.
Nigeria, Africa's second biggest economy, earns $70 billion
in oil revenues a year but despite growth at over 6 percent
annually, almost two-thirds of the population live on less than
$1 a day, leaving it 156th on the U.N. Human Development Index
of 187 countries.