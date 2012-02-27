LONDON Feb 27 The former governor of a
Nigerian oil state pleaded guilty in a UK court on Monday to
laundering millions of dollars in a rare case of a Nigerian
politician being held to account for the corruption that blights
Africa's most populous nation.
James Ibori is a household name in Nigeria after using his
two terms as governor of impoverished oil-producing Delta State,
from 1999 to 2007, to amass a fortune and position himself as a
power-broker in the ruling People's Democratic Party.
Appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London on two separate
indictments, Ibori pleaded guilty to 10 counts related to money
laundering and fraud. He pleaded not guilty to a further 13
counts. Sentencing will take place at a later date and Ibori
remains in custody.
Ibori had been expected to face a 12-week trial involving
dozens of witnesses, but after he entered his guilty pleas the
prosecution said that he had in effect accepted the substance of
the case against him and a full trial was no longer necessary.
Nigeria's own anti-corruption agency had tried to prosecute
Ibori at home but its efforts floundered. Instead, he was
arrested while on a trip to Dubai in May 2010 at the request of
British police and was extradited to Britain almost a year
later.
