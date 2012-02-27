* Nigerian Ibori pleads guilty to 10 charges of corruption
* Pocketed millions during tenure as oil state governor
* Britain to confiscate assets, return to Nigerian people
(Adds reaction from opposition party, paragraphs 14-15)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Feb 27 The former governor of a
Nigerian oil state pleaded guilty in a British court on Monday
to laundering millions of dollars in a rare case of a Nigerian
politician being held to account for the corruption that blights
Africa's most populous nation.
London hailed the case of James Ibori, a prominent
power-broker in Nigeria's ruling party, as a major victory in
the British justice system's efforts to stop corrupt foreign
politicians laundering stolen funds via UK channels.
Ibori is a household name in Nigeria after two terms as
governor of impoverished oil-producing Delta State from 1999 to
2007. He is used to being addressed as "Your Excellency" and
courted by crowds of people seeking his patronage.
It was a different scene on Monday at Southwark Crown Court
in London, where Ibori sat in the dock behind a glass partition
as prosecutor Sasha Wass described his tenure as a time of
"wide-scale theft, fraud and corruption".
"There was effectively a thief in the government office of
Delta State," Wass told the court.
Ibori pleaded guilty to 10 counts of money laundering, fraud
and related offences. He pleaded not guilty to a further 13
similar charges. Sentencing will take place in April and Ibori
remains in custody. His assets will be confiscated.
Among other crimes, Ibori admitted that he had conspired
with others to pocket $37 million that should have gone into
Delta State coffers from the sale of shares it owned in the
telecoms company V Mobile.
Britain's Department for International Development (DFID)
said all funds recovered through the confiscation of Ibori's
assets would be given back to the people of Delta.
"Ibori ... lived a life of luxury after he embezzled what
the (police) estimate to be $250 million of Nigerian public
funds - equal to $38 from every person living in the state at
the time of his crimes," the department said after the court
hearing.
At the time of his arrest, he had been trying to buy himself
a private jet worth $20 million.
His case has enormous resonance in Nigeria, Africa's biggest
oil producer, where a small ruling class enjoys a jet-setting
lifestyle while most of the 140 million Nigerians live in
poverty with little or no access to power, health or education.
Ibori stepped down as governor of Delta, one of three big
oil-producing states in the volatile region, after two terms
because the law did not allow him to seek a third one.
He then established himself as a behind-the-scenes kingmaker
in the ruling People's Democratic Party.
"This is a wake-up call to those in office now - manage
public funds prudently or corruptly enrich yourself and go to
jail," said Omenazu Jackson, of the opposition African
Renaissance Party, who lives in Rivers, another oil-producing
state in the Niger Delta.
"Those in public office should know that they are temporary
managers of a collective estate and will be required tomorrow to
give account of their stewardship," he told Reuters by phone.
"LIED HIS WAY INTO PUBLIC OFFICE"
In court on Monday, Ibori waved and smiled at supporters who
crowded into the room, but spoke only to identify himself and
enter his pleas.
Wass said he had lied about his date of birth when running
for election in 1999 in order to hide the fact that he was
already a convicted criminal. He had falsified his date of birth
on his passport and other official Nigerian documents, she said.
"He lied his way into public office. He tricked the Nigerian
authorities and the Nigerian voters. He was never the legitimate
governor of Delta State," Wass told the court.
Ibori had been expected to face a 12-week trial involving
dozens of witnesses, but after he entered his guilty pleas the
prosecution said that he had in effect accepted the substance of
the case against him and a full trial was no longer necessary.
The charges to which he pleaded not guilty had not been
dropped and would remain on file, Wass said.
Ibori's wife, sister and mistress have already been
convicted of helping him launder money in separate trials in
London, but media had not previously been allowed to report on
those convictions in order to avoid prejudicing Ibori's own
case.
Nigeria's own anti-corruption agency, the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had tried to prosecute Ibori
after he stepped down as governor and lost the immunity he had
enjoyed while in office.
But the EFCC's efforts to go after Ibori and other powerful
politicians were hampered by what campaign group Human Rights
Watch called "political interference, institutional weakness and
inefficiency in the judiciary".
Instead, Ibori was arrested while on a trip to Dubai in May
2010 at the request of British police and was extradited to
Britain in April 2011. Monday's guilty pleas are the culmination
of a seven-year inquiry into his affairs by British police.
The successful prosecution of Ibori will be a relief to
British investigators who were thwarted in their 2005 attempt to
bring to trial another oil state governor suspected of money
laundering, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.
Then governor of Bayelsa State, which neighbours Delta and
also produces oil, Alamieyeseigha was charged with money
laundering in London but he jumped bail and escaped back to his
country dressed in women's clothes.
(Additional reporting by Austin Ekeinde in Port Harcourt)