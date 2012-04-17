* Ibori rose from petty thief to powerful state governor
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, April 17 A British court sentenced the
former governor of a Nigerian oil state to 13 years in prison on
Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to embezzling 50 million pounds
($79 million) in one of the biggest money-laundering cases seen
in Britain.
A founding member and key power-broker of Nigeria's ruling
party, James Ibori is the most prominent Nigerian politician to
be successfully prosecuted for the corruption that has held back
Africa's most populous nation and top oil producer for decades.
He pleaded guilty to 10 charges of fraud and
money-laundering committed during his eight years as governor of
Delta State, an impoverished maze of mangrove creeks and
pipelines ravaged by years of armed conflict over access to oil
money.
"During those two terms (as governor) you turned yourself in
very short order indeed into a multi-millionaire through
corruption," Judge Anthony Pitts told Ibori at the end of a
two-day sentencing at Southwark Crown Court in London.
Pitts said it was one of the biggest money-laundering cases
seen and that the 50 million pounds Ibori had admitted to
stealing may be a "ludicrously low" fraction of his total booty.
"The figure may be in excess of 200 million pounds, it is
difficult to tell. The confiscation proceedings may shed some
further light on the enormity of the sums involved."
Prosecutor Sasha Wass said Ibori engaged in a wide variety
of frauds. The single biggest scam involved siphoning off $37
million in fake consultancy fees during the sale of Delta
State's stake in mobile telecoms company V Mobile.
The court heard that Ibori used his stolen fortune to
acquire six foreign properties worth 6.9 million pounds in
total, a fleet of luxury cars including a Bentley and a Maybach
62, and that he tried to buy a $20 million private jet.
His properties included a country mansion in a village in
southwest England, close to the private school where his three
daughters were being educated.
His defense counsel, Nicholas Purnell, argued that his
crimes were mitigated by his achievements as governor,
particularly the construction of vital infrastructure.
In a bizarre courtroom twist, Purnell called former
Wimbledon footballer John Fashanu, now Nigeria's ambassador for
sports and tourism, as a character witness.
Fashanu praised Ibori for overseeing the construction in
Delta State of three Olympic and FIFA-registered stadia, an
18-hole golf course and a shooting range.
Judge Pitts said he was not sure what use the ordinary
people of Delta State were making of such facilities, but in any
case it was not for him to judge Ibori's overall performance as
governor but rather to sentence him for his specific crimes.
HOUSES AND LUXURY GOODS
Britain, Nigeria's former colonial ruler, was the
destination of choice for generations of corrupt Nigerian
politicians looking to spend their money on houses or luxury
goods. Ibori's jail sentence may put an end to that.
His case is a major success for the Metropolitan Police,
which spent seven years untangling his international web of
bogus companies and bank accounts.
"This is a landmark case. We would like to see other
countries follow the UK's lead in bringing corrupt politicians
to account, and not just them but also the lawyers, accountants
and bankers who allow them to commit their crimes," said Robert
Palmer of anti-corruption group Global Witness.
Ibori's criminal career started in 1991 when he was working
as a cashier at Wickes, a home improvements chainstore in
London, and was caught stealing from the till. In 1992, he was
convicted again, this time for handling a stolen credit card.
He then returned to Nigeria where he got involved in
politics. During Nigeria's transition from military to civilian
rule in 1999, he was elected governor of Delta, one of the three
major oil-producing states in the southern Niger Delta.
Ibori used his clout and wealth as governor to establish
himself as a behind-the-scenes kingmaker within the ruling
People's Democratic Party. This ensured that he remained
influential after stepping down in 2007, having served the two
four-year terms allowed by the constitution.
$15 MILLION IN CASH
He thwarted attempts by the EFCC, a homegrown
anti-corruption agency, to prosecute him after he left office.
He obtained the transfer of his court case from the northern
city of Kaduna to the Delta State capital Asaba, where a judge
who was also his cousin dismissed all 170 charges against him.
He was also able to obtain a court order that prevented
officers from the London Metropolitan Police from visiting Delta
State in October 2007 to gather evidence.
Former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu said in written testimony that
Ibori had come to his office with $15 million in cash in April
2007 in an attempt to bribe him to drop investigations into his
affairs. Ribadu refused and later went into exile in Britain.
But British investigators kept plugging away at the case and
Ibori's wife Theresa, sister Christine, mistress Onuigbo
Okoronkwo and lawyer Bhadresh Gohil were all tried and convicted
in Britain for their part in helping Ibori launder his millions.
In two trials in 2010, the women were sentenced to five
years in jail each while Gohil was sentenced to 10 years.
Prosecutor Wass said Ibori launched the huge V Mobile scam
at a time when he knew British police were investigating him.
Feeling the heat in Nigeria, Ibori fled to Dubai in April
2010 but he was arrested there on a British warrant. He was
extradited to London in April 2011 and was due to stand trial on
two separate indictments for a total of six months.
His decision on Feb. 27 this year to plead guilty to 10 of
the 23 charges against him led to the two trials being
cancelled. Judge Pitts said this represented a colossal saving
in UK taxpayer money and court time, and he had reduced Ibori's
sentence to reflect the guilty plea and its impact.
Ibori is likely to spend only four and a half more years
behind bars because he has already been in custody for two
years, one in Dubai and one in London, and because he will be
eligible for parole halfway through his prison term.
(Editing by Maria Golovnina)