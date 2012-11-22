LONDON Nov 22 Britain on Thursday banned a
Nigeria-based Islamist group it said was aligned with al Qaeda
as a minister said the oulawed organisation was probably
responsible for the killing of a Briton and an Italian.
Britain's interior ministry described the group - Ansaru -
as "a Nigeria-based terrorist organisation motivated by an
anti-Nigerian government and anti-Western agenda".
The two men Britain believes the group murdered were Chris
McManus, a Briton, and Franco Lamolinara, an Italian.
They were kidnapped in May last year near Nigeria's
northwestern borders with Niger and Benin and their captors
killed them during a British-Nigerian rescue mission in March
this year.
"An order has been approved today by parliament which will
proscribe Ansaru from midnight on Thursday evening, making
membership of, and support for, the organisation a criminal
offence," the interior ministry said in a statement.
It declined to say whether the group was connected to the
deaths of McManus and Lamolinara.
However, Mark Harper, a minister of state for immigration,
told parliament the group was probably responsible.
"It is believed to be responsible for the murders of British
national, Christopher McManus, and his Italian co-worker Franco
Lamolinara, in March 2012," he said.
At the time of their deaths, an official at Nigeria's State
Security Service said the captors belonged to a faction of
Islamist sect Boko Haram, which has targeted Nigerian security
and government officials as well as churches and mosques.
A purported spokesman for the group denied any part in the
kidnappings at the time.
Ansaru's full name is Jama'atu Ansarul Musilimina Fi Biladis
Sudan, which translates as "Vanguards for the Protection of
Muslims in Black Africa".