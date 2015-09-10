BELFAST, Sept 10 Northern Ireland First Minister
Peter Robinson said he will step aside and that all bar one of
his Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ministers will also resign
amid a crisis over an IRA-linked murder.
The DUP, the province's largest pro-British party, failed to
win support from rival parties to adjourn the power-sharing
administration earlier on Thursday and Robinson had said his
ministers would resign if London did not agree to suspend
parliament.
"In light of the decision to continue with business as usual
in the Assembly, I am therefore standing aside as first minister
and other DUP ministers will resign with immediate effect with
the exception of Arlene Foster," Robinson told reporters, adding
that the British government could still suspend.
"I have asked Arlene to remain in her post as finance
minister and acting first minister to ensure that nationalists
and republicans are not able to take financial and other
decisions that may be detrimental to Northern Ireland."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison)