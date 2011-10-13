* No settlement on UK-NL auctions despite 65 bids

* Minimum bid price of 2-3 euros per MWh

* BritNed discussing whether to hold second auction

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Oct 13 Power traders refused to settle an auction price for reserving east-flow capacity on the British-Dutch interconnector for next year on Wednesday, saying the minimum price for securing up to 150 megawatts (MW) on the cable was too high.

The BritNed cable, which started operating in April, held its first annual capacity auction on Tuesday and Wednesday, but failed to settle any contracts in the UK to the Netherlands direction despite attracting 65 bids.

Power interconnectors can send electricity in either direction between two borders, usually transporting power from the cheaper to the more expensive market to balance prices and allowing traders to make a profit.

The BritNed company, jointly owned by UK network operator National Grid and Dutch counterpart Tennet, has set a minimum bid price -- or reserve price -- of 2-3 euros per megawatt-hour, which traders said was too high.

"They should put (the reserve price) at 0.25 euro or something, but they put both directions at the same level," said one power trader who participated in the auction.

"You can never ask the same amount for both directions because your 'loss' on one side will be offset by the 'profit' on the other direction."

Dutch power prices for delivery in 2012 were trading at a roughly 8-pound premium over UK equivalents on Thursday, meaning traders would make a loss sending electricity from Britain to the Netherlands next year.

BritNed said it was discussing whether to hold a second auction, but could not say if lowering the reserve price was an option.

Eleven trading parties made bids to snatch up some of the UK-Netherlands capacity auctioned off, overshooting the available 150 MW more than five times.

Interest in securing capacity to send power in the other direction -- from the Netherlands to Britain -- was even higher, with 86 bids submitted requesting as much as 1,169 MW of capacity and settling at a price of 4.86 euros per megawatt-hour.

Five trading participants successfully locked in some of the capacity, but BritNed refused to disclose their names.

Barclays Bank , Statkraft , Gazprom Marketing & Trading and Vattenfall were some of the parties represented in the auction, the BritNed website showed, but did not specify whether they were successful bidders. (Editing by James Jukwey)