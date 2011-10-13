* No settlement on UK-NL auctions despite 65 bids
* Minimum bid price of 2-3 euros per MWh
* BritNed discussing whether to hold second auction
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Oct 13 Power traders refused to settle
an auction price for reserving east-flow capacity on the
British-Dutch interconnector for next year on Wednesday, saying
the minimum price for securing up to 150 megawatts (MW) on the
cable was too high.
The BritNed cable, which started operating in April, held
its first annual capacity auction on Tuesday and Wednesday, but
failed to settle any contracts in the UK to the Netherlands
direction despite attracting 65 bids.
Power interconnectors can send electricity in either
direction between two borders, usually transporting power from
the cheaper to the more expensive market to balance prices and
allowing traders to make a profit.
The BritNed company, jointly owned by UK network operator
National Grid and Dutch counterpart Tennet, has set a
minimum bid price -- or reserve price -- of 2-3 euros per
megawatt-hour, which traders said was too high.
"They should put (the reserve price) at 0.25 euro or
something, but they put both directions at the same level," said
one power trader who participated in the auction.
"You can never ask the same amount for both directions
because your 'loss' on one side will be offset by the 'profit'
on the other direction."
Dutch power prices for delivery in 2012 were trading at a
roughly 8-pound premium over UK equivalents on Thursday, meaning
traders would make a loss sending electricity from Britain to
the Netherlands next year.
BritNed said it was discussing whether to hold a second
auction, but could not say if lowering the reserve price was an
option.
Eleven trading parties made bids to snatch up some of the
UK-Netherlands capacity auctioned off, overshooting the
available 150 MW more than five times.
Interest in securing capacity to send power in the other
direction -- from the Netherlands to Britain -- was even higher,
with 86 bids submitted requesting as much as 1,169 MW of
capacity and settling at a price of 4.86 euros per
megawatt-hour.
Five trading participants successfully locked in some of the
capacity, but BritNed refused to disclose their names.
Barclays Bank , Statkraft , Gazprom
Marketing & Trading and Vattenfall were some
of the parties represented in the auction, the BritNed website
showed, but did not specify whether they were successful
bidders.
(Editing by James Jukwey)