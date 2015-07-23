LONDON, July 23 The UK government is set to
avoid paying more than 260 million pounds ($405.5 million) in
compensation to former customers of bailed-out bank Northern
Rock after winning a UK court appeal over whether it had to
reimburse 43,000 customers.
NRAM Plc, which is running down the old loans of Northern
Rock that was nationalised in 2008 as part of a state-run "bad
bank", said the UK Court of Appeal ruled in its favour on
Thursday, overturning a High Court decision last year.
The case affected customers who took out unsecured loans of
more than 25,000 pounds, which had incorrect wording on the
documents.
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Carolyn Cohn)