LONDON Feb 28 Britain may have to wait
for another 15 years before getting its cash back from its
bailout of the former Northern Rock banking business, UKFI - the
body which manages the country's state bank holdings - said on
Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Britain sold the core Northern Rock
business to Virgin Money for between 747 million pounds ($1.2
billion) and 1 billion pounds - representing a loss on its 1.4
billion pound rescue of the bank during the 2007-2008 credit
crisis.
Britain is also running down and may sell off some of the
other non-core Northern Rock operations, mainly consisting of
the former bank's toxic assets.
UKFI said in a report on Tuesday that although the country
could eventually get up to 48 billion pounds back from the old
Northern Rock business, it had a long wait in store.
"Over time, the return of cash from these companies to the
government is expected to total between 46 billion pounds and 48
billion pounds," UKFI said.
"However, this cash is expected to be returned over a period
of around 10 to 15 years from 2012 as Northern Rock Asset
Management Plc is run-down and the remaining Government loan is
repaid," it added.
"This is equivalent to receiving an annual rate of return on
the government's intervention of 3.5 to 4.5 percent per
year and compares to the Government's estimated notional annual
funding costs during the period of intervention of 3.9 percent."
Northern Rock was fully nationalised in 2008 after nearly
collapsing during the credit crunch.
The group was starved of funding after banks abruptly
stopped lending to each other in the 2007 credit crisis,
triggering the first run on a British bank in many decades, and
prompting the government to step in with emergency support.
($1 = 0.6313 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)