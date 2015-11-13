Brazil's main policy body cuts BNDES key interest rate
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
(Repeats to send to other subscribers)
LONDON Nov 13 Britain has sold 13 billion pounds ($19.78 billion) worth of former Northern Rock loans to private equity firm Cerberus in what it called the largest ever financial asset sale by a European government.
UK finance minister George Osborne said in a statement on Friday that the mortgages went for more than 280 million pounds ($426 million) than their book value and the proceeds would be used to pay down national debt.
"Today marks another major milestone in clearing up the mess left by the financial crisis," he said.
The assets were sold by UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), Britain's so-called bad bank which has been winding down the loans of Northern Rock, which collapsed in 2007 and was nationalised by the British government. ($1 = 0.6572 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recovered at sea from its maiden flight last year blasted off again from Florida on Thursday in the first successful launch of a recycled orbital-class booster, which scored a double feat with another return landing on an ocean platform.