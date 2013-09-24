* Will make recommendations to improve safety
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's aviation regulator on
Tuesday launched a review into offshore helicopter operations in
the North Sea, a month after four oil workers were killed when
their helicopter crashed into the sea off Scotland's Shetland
islands.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the review would
study current operations, previous incidents and offshore
helicopter flying in other countries, and will make
recommendations aimed at improving the safety of offshore
flying.
The review will be run jointly with the Norwegian CAA and
the European Safety Agency, and will also be advised by a panel
of independent experts.
"The recent accidents have understandably given rise to
concerns, particularly with offshore workers who rely so heavily
on these helicopter flights," said Mark Swan, Director of the
CAA's safety and airspace regulation group.
"The review we are announcing today will thoroughly examine
the risks and hazards of operating in the North Sea and how
these can be managed most effectively," he said.
Four oil rig contractors were killed on Aug. 23 when a Super
Puma L2, made by EADS's unit Eurocopter, crashed into
the sea off Shetland's rocky southern coast. The helicopter was
carrying 16 passengers and two crew members.
The crash was the fifth incident in four years in the area
involving different Super Puma models, including a fatal crash
of an L2 in April 2009 in which 16 people were killed.
A British air safety investigation team said earlier this
month that it had found no evidence of technical failure in the
latest accident but labour unions said the report did not ease
offshore workers' fears about the Super Puma fleet.
Industry body Oil & Gas UK said it welcomed the review and
would consider identifying and addressing helicopter operational
issues not covered by the CAA safety review.
Pat Rafferty, Scottish secretary of the Unite union, said
that the CAA's review needed to "provide substance" and called
for the UK to replicate the legislative changes made by Norway
in 2000 to make their industry safer.
"It's getting more and more difficult to take the industry
seriously over its approach to safety reform," he said.
"Already Super Puma L2 types are starting to return to
commercial service in the North Sea and they do so without any
changes to capacity, configuration or changes to life-saving
contingency plans - this is unacceptable."