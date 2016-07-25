LONDON, July 25 Production from Shell's North Sea platforms will not be affected by planned strikes on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

Maintenance workers employed by Wood Group on Shell's North Sea platforms will stop work for 24 hours in protest against pay cuts and tougher working conditions.

"We don't envisage any impact in terms of production tomorrow or later in the week," a Shell spokesman said.

The platforms affected are Brent Alpha, Bravo and Charlie, Gannet, Nelson, Curlew and Shearwater, plus Shell's Brent Delta platform, which is being decommissioned.

Labour union Unite said last week there would also be several three-hour strikes over the following weeks.

Shell said it does not expect any impact on maintenance schedules.

Wood Group said it was still trying to resolve the dispute. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)