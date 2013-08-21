* Exclusion threatens economic viability of cables - Norway
* UK working on solution to include cables after 2014
By Karolin Schaps and Nerijus Adomaitis
LONDON/OSLO, Aug 21 Britain's proposal to
exclude electricity delivered from neighbouring countries from a
new spare capacity payment scheme has angered some countries,
which say it puts their planned cable projects in doubt.
Britain's electricity market is interconnected with France,
the Netherlands and Ireland, and plans are being developed for
projects linking to Belgium, Denmark and Norway.
Interconnectors are increasingly important in Europe's
integrating electricity market as they allow excess production
in one country, for example from wind farms, to flow easily to a
neighbouring country that needs it.
Britain has now proposed electricity market reforms which
include a so-called capacity mechanism that pays standby power
facilities for producing extra electricity when required.
The proposals exclude power interconnectors from these
capacity auctions because the government says the cables, which
both import and export electricity to and from Britain, cannot
guarantee that power enters the UK market when needed.
The suggestion has caused an outcry among the UK's
neighbours who now say their future power cable projects will be
uneconomic.
"I worry that such an exclusion will be disadvantageous for
the economic viability of the interconnector project," Norway's
Energy Einister Ola Borten Moe told his British counterpart
Edward Davey in a letter seen by Reuters dated July 17.
Norway's state-owned network operator Statnett
and Britain's National Grid plan to lay the world's
longest electricity cable between their two markets by 2020.
Operators are concerned their cables will be less relied
upon if they compete directly with capacity in the market that
receives payments from the government through auctions.
Statnett said its cable's participation in the capacity
market was important for its profitability and added that it
believed an acceptable solution can be found through talks with
Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
DECC said it was trying to find a solution that would allow
interconnectors to participate in capacity auctions after 2014,
when the first auction will be held.
"Participation of interconnected capacity would increase
efficiency by increasing competition in the auction, and provide
appropriate incentives for additional investment in
interconnection," DECC said in a document published last month
that explains the setup of the capacity market.
In a letter to Norway dated July 1, Davey said his
department's analysis had shown that even without capacity
payments the price differential between Norway and Britain would
be high enough to ensure the cable will be profitable.
Britain's National Grid, which is engaged in discussions
with DECC on behalf of future interconnection projects, said it
was important to find a solution before cable developers can
make investment decisions, hinting at the fact that the current
setup jeopardises future projects.
Belgium's grid operator Elia, which with National
Grid is planning a subsea cable between Britain and Belgium,
said interconnectors should be treated separately from
generation capacity and should instead be integrated into the
wholesale market, for example through market coupling.
The European Commission said Britain had not given it any
formal notification of its plans.
The Commission, the EU executive, is revising its rules on
state aid and a draft seen by Reuters suggests it is reluctant
to allow governments to support interconnectors unless there is
a case for saving costs.