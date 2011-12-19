LONDON Dec 19 The subsea Langeled gas pipeline linking the UK and Norway is expected to return to service "relatively quickly" after an outage on Monday afternoon, a source familiar with the operations told Reuters.

"Langeled went out at around 1500 GMT today, but we're expecting it back relatively quickly," said the source, who did not want to be named.

Gas transport on the pipeline dropped to zero at around 1500 GMT on Monday and gas flows through the link have been at or near zero since, National Grid data showed.

Operator Gassco was not immediately available for comment.

Britain's network operator National Grid said the problem was not related to the UK network. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)