LONDON Dec 19 The subsea Langeled gas pipeline linking the UK and Norway is expected to return to service quickly after an outage on Monday afternoon, a source familiar with the operations told Reuters.

"Langeled went out at around 1500 GMT today, but we're expecting it back relatively quickly," said the source, who did not want to be named.

Gas transport on the pipeline dropped to zero at around 1500 GMT on Monday, and gas flows through the link have been at or near zero since, National Grid data showed.

Officials at operator Gassco could not immediately be reached for comment.

British network operator National Grid said the problem was not related to the UK network.

Imports via the Langeled pipeline accounted for around 20 percent of British gas demand before the outage on Monday, when they were flowing steadily at roughly 75 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day).

British gas prices for delivery on Tuesday rose nearly 2 percent following the outage, climbing around one penny to 56.85 pence per therm, according to one broker.

The gas system was undersupplied by 12 mcm/day on Monday afternoon, National Grid data showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)