LONDON Dec 20 Shell's huge Ormen Lange gas field in the North Sea was ramping up production on Tuesday, after output from the field dropped on Monday night, a spokesman said.

"Ormen Lange experienced production instability last night, but is now increasing production back to normal," he said, without giving details of what led to the output drop.

The offshore field, which can produce close to 20 percent of British gas demand, feeds gas into the Langeled pipeline linking the UK and Norway.

Gas flows through the pipeline dropped to zero on Monday afternoon and were running at a reduced rate of around 40 million cubic metres per day on Tuesday morning, National Grid data showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)