LONDON Dec 2 Npower, the British arm of German utility RWE, will cut its gas and electricity prices after the government pledged to remove some taxes from consumer bills, it said on Monday.

Npower, one of the "Big Six" British energy suppliers that have come under fire in recent months for above inflation price hikes, said it would also seek to freeze bills until after the next election in 2015, unless wholesale energy costs or network charges increase.

The soaring cost of household energy has dominated political debate in Britain since opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband said in September that his party would freeze bills for 20 months if it wins power in 2015.

In an attempt to regain the initiative, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday he planned to cut bills by an average of 50 pounds a year by moving some social charges from household bills to general taxation.

Npower had in October announced an average price increase of 10.4 percent - almost four times the rate of inflation - which kicked in on Dec. 1.

"We welcome today's announcement as an important step in cutting energy costs for our domestic customers," RWE npower Chief Executive Paul Massara said, in response to the government's proposal. "As a result of this announcement we will reduce our bills. We are currently calculating how large this reduction will be, and can assure our customers that it will fully reflect the reduction in the costs to our business.

"In addition, in order to give our customers greater certainty with their household budgets, we don't plan to increase energy prices before Spring 2015, unless there are increases in wholesale energy costs or network charges."