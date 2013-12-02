LONDON Dec 2 Npower, the British arm of German
utility RWE, will cut its gas and electricity prices
after the government pledged to remove some taxes from consumer
bills, it said on Monday.
Npower, one of the "Big Six" British energy suppliers that
have come under fire in recent months for above inflation price
hikes, said it would also seek to freeze bills until after the
next election in 2015, unless wholesale energy costs or network
charges increase.
The soaring cost of household energy has dominated political
debate in Britain since opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband
said in September that his party would freeze bills for 20
months if it wins power in 2015.
In an attempt to regain the initiative, Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Sunday he planned to cut bills by an average of
50 pounds a year by moving some social charges from household
bills to general taxation.
Npower had in October announced an average price increase of
10.4 percent - almost four times the rate of inflation - which
kicked in on Dec. 1.
"We welcome today's announcement as an important step in
cutting energy costs for our domestic customers," RWE npower
Chief Executive Paul Massara said, in response to the
government's proposal.
"As a result of this announcement we will reduce our bills.
We are currently calculating how large this reduction will be,
and can assure our customers that it will fully reflect the
reduction in the costs to our business.
"In addition, in order to give our customers greater
certainty with their household budgets, we don't plan to
increase energy prices before Spring 2015, unless there are
increases in wholesale energy costs or network charges."