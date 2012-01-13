LONDON Jan 13 British energy supplier RWE npower said on Friday it will cut domestic gas prices by five percent from Feb. 1, following a series of tariff cuts announced by rivals this week.

"We are now at a point where costs, at least in the short term, can justify a price cut and we want to make sure that npower customers always get competitive deals," said Paul Massara, chief commercial officer at RWE npower.

EDF Energy, SSE and Centrica all announced energy tariff cuts this week, responding to pressure after smaller suppliers reviewed tariffs in the light of falling wholesale energy prices. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)