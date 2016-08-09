LONDON Aug 9 Britain on Tuesday defended its decision to review a planned $24 billion nuclear power project after criticism from China which is helping to fund the deal.

China has cautioned Britain against closing the door to Chinese investment and said on Tuesday relations were at a crucial juncture after new Prime Minister Theresa May delayed signing off on the project.

"This decision is about a huge infrastructure project and it's right that the new government carefully considers it," a government spokesman said in a statement.

"This decision is about a huge infrastructure project and it's right that the new government carefully considers it," a government spokesman said in a statement.

"We co-operate with China on a broad range of areas from the global economy to international issues and we will continue to seek a strong relationship with China," he added.