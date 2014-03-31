(Repeats for technical reasons, no changes to text)
LONDON, March 31 Britain on Monday named
engineering contractors Babcock and U.S. group Fluor as
the preferred bidders for a 14-year, 7 billion pound ($11.65
billion) contract to manage the decommissioning of its nuclear
sites.
The contract, which includes some of Britain's oldest
nuclear power sites such as Hinkley, Sizewell and Dungeness, is
one of Britain's largest and most valuable public contracts put
out to tender.
Shares in Babcock were the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100
Index at 0936 GMT, up 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Brenda Goh; editing by Kate
Holton)