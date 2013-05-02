LONDON May 2 The UK energy ministry's latest
data points to Britain's first new nuclear power plant starting
operations in 2020, offering some clarity over the possible
startup date for the delayed plant.
EDF Energy's 1,630-megawatt Hinkley Point C nuclear
reactor was initially expected to commence electricity
production in 2018, but regulatory delays following Japan's
Fukushima accident have put back the start-up.
The French company has not given a new date for the plant's
start of operations, but government data forecasting installed
power capacity showed the energy ministry is counting on 2020 as
the new date.
The data, published as part of a request under Environmental
Information Regulations, showed the government expects Britain's
nuclear capacity to jump to 11.3 gigawatts (GW) in 2020 from 9.6
GW in 2019. It stands at 10.1 GW this year but a plant closure
is expected to reduce that figure in 2014.
"The estimates are based on conversations we've had with
EDF," said a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Climate
Change (DECC).
EDF has yet to make its final investment decision for the
huge nuclear project and is locked into secretive discussions
with the government about a minimum electricity price the French
firm will receive for power generated at Hinkley Point C.
Britain is counting on a new wave of nuclear power plant
construction to help it meet legally-binding targets to cut
greenhouse gas emissions.
When the nuclear new build programme was first announced
before the Fukushima accident, station developers came forward
with plans to build 16 GW of new capacity by 2025.
The government figures show that it now expects only 3.3 GW
of new nuclear capacity to come online by then.
The government figures also showed that it does not expect
new gas-fired power generation capacity to rise before 2024,
despite planning to reform the electricity market in a way that
will encourage gas plants to be built for back-up capacity.
DECC forecasts gas-fired power capacity to drop to 25.9 GW
by 2022, from 32.9 GW this year, before recovering to 28.3 GW in
2024.
At the same time, renewable energy capacity is predicted to
increase more than three-fold to 51 GW by 2030, in line with the
government's plan to encourage reduce carbon emissions from the
power production sector.