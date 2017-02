LONDON, June 15 EDF Energy's 550-megawatt Dungeness B21 nuclear reactor in Britain stopped producing power on Friday to start a planned outage, grid operator data showed.

The reactor's maximum export limit dropped to zero on Friday afternoon, the day it had been scheduled to stop for an outage.

EDF Energy was not available to confirm the outage. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)