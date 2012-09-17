LONDON, Sept 17 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, restarted its 550-megawatt (MW) Dungeness B22 nuclear unit on Saturday following an unplanned outage.

"Unit 22 at Dungeness B power station has been safely brought back on-line and was resynchronised to the National Grid at 0211 BST on Saturday," a spokeswoman said.

The unit had been out of service since Sept. 5 due to a gas circulator fault.