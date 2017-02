LONDON, July 20 EDF Energy's 550-megawatt (MW) Dungeness B21 nuclear unit in Britain shut down on Friday afternoon, National Grid data showed, in line with a scheduled outage.

The unit's maximum export limit dropped to zero on Friday afternoon, indicating it disconnected from the grid.

The unit was scheduled to go offline on Friday for a planned outage, National Grid power plant availability data showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)