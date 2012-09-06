LONDON, Sept 6 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, said it stopped production at its 550 megawatt (MW) Dungeness B22 nuclear reactor on Wednesday for an unplanned outage, just one day after it had restarted following maintenance work.

"Unit 22 at Dungeness B power station came offline at 1719 BST this evening," a spokesman said late on Wednesday, without specifying a reason for the outage.