LONDON, Sept 4 EDF Energy said on Thursday it expects two of its nuclear power stations in Britain, currently offline for inspections, will be brought back to service between the end of October and end of December.

"Dates for returning the stations to service depend on the findings and completion of the inspections," the company added in a statement.

In August, EDF Energy took its Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear plants offline to conduct inspections of their boilers after a fault was found on a boiler at Heysham 1. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Michael Urquhart)