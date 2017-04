May 4 EDF disconnected its 550 megawatt Dungeness B-22 nuclear plant from Britain's electricity grid on Friday as part of a planned shutdown, it said in an emailed statement over the weekend.

"Unit 22 at Dungeness B power station is on a planned shutdown for a statutory outage which started on 1 May," a spokesman said in an email.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)