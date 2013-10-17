PARIS Oct 17 The British government and French
utility EDF have reached an agreement to allow EDF and
its Chinese partners to build a nuclear plant in Britain, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The paper said on its website that EDF would hold a 45 to 50
percent stake in the project. Two Chinese companies, including
China General Nuclear Power Group, would hold a
combined 30 to 40 percent stake and French nuclear group Areva
would hold about 10 percent, the paper said.
EDF was not immediately available for comment.
EDF plans to build two Areva-designed EPR reactors at
Hinkley Point in Somerset, southwest England, at an estimated
cost of about 14 billion pounds (16.5 billion euros).