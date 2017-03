LONDON Aug 11 EDF Energy will take three of its nuclear reactors in Britain offline for inspection over the next couple of days, after a defect was found on a reactor of a similar design, the company said on Monday.

The company said it found a defect on a boiler spine at its Heysham 1-1 reactor which is shutdown already for refuelling.

As a precautionary measure it will take Heysham 1-2, Hartlepool 1 and Hartlepool 2 reactors offline from Monday to Wednesday for inspections, it added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson)