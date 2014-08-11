* Defect found at Heysham 1-1 while refuelling
* Three other reactors of similar design shut for inspection
* Impact muted on power market, supply
LONDON, Aug 11 EDF Energy is taking three of its
nuclear reactors in Britain offline for inspection this week
after finding a defect in a reactor of a similar design, the
company said on Monday.
The firm, which operates 15 nuclear reactors in Britain,
said it came across the defect on a boiler spine at its Heysham
1-1 reactor, which had been shut down in June for refuelling.
As a precautionary measure, EDF Energy is taking Heysham
1-2, Hartlepool 1 and Hartlepool 2 reactors offline from Monday
to Wednesday for an estimated eight-week period.
This will mean that Britain will have a total of almost 3
gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity offline this week, about a
third of Britain's total nuclear capacity.
However, because demand for power is quite low due to the
summer and renewable energy output is quite strong, the impact
on Britain's power supply should be muted, analysts said.
British baseload power prices for next week were trading
0.50 pounds higher at 1200 GMT at 36.50 pounds per megawatt
hour.
British utility Centrica, which owns 20 percent of
EDF Energy's nuclear plants, said the reduction in output from
the nuclear fleet would reduce its earnings per share this year
by around 0.3 pence.
A spokeswoman for parent company EDF told Reuters
it was too early to comment on the possible impact on its
earnings.
EDF Energy will lose around 2 terrawatthours (TWh) of
production this year from the outages. The company had a record
output of 60.5 TWh last year, the spokeswoman added.
INSPECTIONS
Each reactor at the nuclear plants is surrounded by eight
boiler units which create steam to drive the turbines. The
boiler spine is a central metal tube inside the boiler which
supports the weight of the boiler coiling tubes around it.
Routine inspections of other boiler spines have not
previously indicated any similar defects, EDF Energy said.
The 610 megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-1 reactor near Lancaster
will remain shut while an investigation takes place.
EDF Energy took its 620 MW Hartlepool 2 reactor offline on
Monday morning for inspections. It will also take the second 610
MW reactor at Heysham 1 out of service on Wednesday and the 620
MW Hartlepool 1 reactor offline on Tuesday.
"EDF Energy has taken the conservative decision to shut down
Heysham 1 Reactor 2 and Hartlepool Reactors 1 and 2 that are of
a similar design over the next few days to carry out further
inspections in order to satisfy itself and the regulator that
the reactors can be safely returned to service," the company
said in a statement.
Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation said it was
satisfied that EDF Energy was taking appropriate action to
maintain nuclear safety.
"There has been no release of radioactive material and no
persons have been injured," it added in a statement.
EDF Energy estimates the reactors will be offline for around
eight weeks. Its other nuclear power stations are not affected
by this issue because they are of a different design.
"Heysham 1 Reactor 1 is likely to continue to operate on
reduced load when it returns to service until a suitable repair
strategy can be implemented," the company statement added.
Two other EDF Energy nuclear units are already offline -
Dungeness B21 and Hunterston B8 - due to maintenance and a
statutory outage. Those units have a combined capacity of almost
1.2 GW.
Dungeness B21 is scheduled to come back online on Tuesday.
