LONDON Oct 1 Britain's nuclear power industry regulator has given EDF approval to restart power generation at its Hunterston B4 nuclear reactor.

The 460 megawatt capacity reactor has been offline since August 1 due to a periodic maintenance shutdown which takes place every three years.

"Specialists have completed their inspections of the work carried out and are satisfied that the licensees justification to start-up the reactor and operate for a further period of three years is adequate," Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The reactor is expected to resume operations on October 8, according to EDF's website. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Clarke)