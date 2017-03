April 7 Britain's 480-megawatt Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear power plant is expected to ramp up power on April 19, the National Grid said on Tuesday.

The plant, which was taken offline due to a planned maintenance on Jan. 23, will be reconnected to the grid late on April 18, as previously planned, its operator EDF Energy said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)