LONDON Nov 28 Britain's largest nuclear energy producer, EDF Energy, stopped its 480-megawatt Hinkley Point B-7 nuclear reactor on Saturday after a fault occurred while the facility was reconnecting to the power grid, the company said Monday.

"We can confirm that unit 7 at Hinkley Point B power station was re-synchronised to the Grid on Saturday 26 November, but was taken off line later the same day," an EDF spokesman said.

"During early operations following return to service of unit 7 a fault occurred with a station transformer. In order to effect repairs to the transformer, the decision was taken to manually shut down the unit," he added.

EDF said that the unit was manually shut down on 27 October following a control system anomaly.

"The opportunity was taken to bring forward unrelated maintenance work on turbine 7 before returning the unit to service," EDF said.