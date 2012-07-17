LONDON, July 17 Britain's state-run Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) will have a say in the choice of a buyer of the UK and European business of nuclear waste company EnergySolutions, which said on Tuesday it was considering a sale of its subsidiaries.

The U.S. firm's UK subsidiary, Magnox, has managed a number of nuclear sites in Britain for the NDA under a 15-year contract, which runs out in mid-2014 and which stipulates that the government body must be satisfied with the sale of the company.

"The NDA has raised no objections in principle to the sale," a spokesman said.

The agency starts a competition on Thursday for the next 15-year contract from 2014, when the deal with EnergySolutions runs out.

The U.S. company said it was already considering a number of proposals after it had been approached by third parties to purchase its UK and European business.

Britain's Prospect labour union said it was concerned the sale might limit the firm's prospects for competing again in the NDA's site management competition.

"On behalf of over 4,000 scientists, engineers and professionals involved in nuclear clean-up across the UK, we have obvious concerns over anything that could affect the stability of the company during the sale period and are seeking guarantees that measures will be taken to ensure any deal is conducted quickly and efficiently," Mike Graham, Prospect's national secretary, said in a statement.

He added he would raise his concerns with the government's Department of Energy and Climate Change to ensure the sale would not impact the NDA's competition.

EnergySolutions' share price was up nearly 5 percent at 1644 GMT on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, and its term loan B was trading about 50 basis points higher on Tuesday morning. (editing by Jane Baird)