LONDON Aug 30 EDF Energy said it restarted its 620-megawatt (MW) UK Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor on Monday afternoon following a planned outage.

"We can confirm that Hartlepool R1 re-synchronised to the grid (on Monday) at 1526 GMT following a statutory maintenance outage," a spokeswoman said.

The reactor's maximum export limit stood at 170 MW at 0614 GMT, National Grid data showed.

It had been offline since June 10. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)