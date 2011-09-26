LONDON, Sept 26 EDF Energy , Britain's largest nuclear power producer, shut down its 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 2 nuclear reactor on Saturday for refuelling, a spokeswoman said late on Sunday.

"Unit 2 at Hartlepool power station is offline for planned refuelling which commenced on 24 September," she said.

Eight other nuclear power reactors remain out of service mainly for refuelling or planned maintenance. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)