LONDON, March 12 Britain's largest nuclear power producer, EDF Energy, stopped its 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 2 nuclear reactor on Saturday for a short refuelling outage, the company said.

"Reactor 2 at Hartlepool power station was taken off line on March 10 for a short planned refuelling outage," a spokesman said.

The utility is also undertaking planned outages on its Dungeness B and Heysham 1 nuclear plants, while its Sizewell B units stopped for an unplanned outage in early March. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Kim Coghill)