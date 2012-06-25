LONDON, June 25 EDF Energy shut down its 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor in Britain on Saturday and restarted its 550-MW Dungeness B21 unit on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

"Hartlepool unit 1 was shut down on Saturday June 23 for planned refuelling," she said, adding that a boiler tube leak would also be fixed during this time.

Dungeness B21 nuclear reactor had shut down unexpectedly on Friday due to a fault on a boiler feed pump. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)