LONDON, June 3 Britain's 620-megawatt Hartlepool Unit 2 nuclear power station returned to the power grid on Saturday, operator EDF Energy said on Sunday.

"Unit 2 at Hartlepool power station synchronised to the grid at 12:48 p.m. (BST) on Saturday 1 June 2013," a spokesman said.

The unit was manually shut down in May in order to repair the turbine generator.