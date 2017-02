LONDON Jan 5 EDF Energy restarted its 620-megawatt (MW) UK Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor early on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman said, following a one-month refuelling outage.

"Hartlepool 1 resynchronised to the grid at 0445 GMT this morning," she said.

The reactor had been off line since Dec. 3 to refuel and repair a gas circulator. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)